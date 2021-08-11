Rudy Giuliani Is Now Doing Personalized Videos For Just $275

Rudy Giuliani, the staunch ally of Donald Trump who is facing a multibillion-dollar legal challenge from voting technology company Dominion Voting Systems, has embraced a new potential earning stream.

Internet users can now buy customized video messages from Giuliani, who has joined Cameo, a service that sells personalized videos recorded by celebrities.

“Hi. It’s Rudy Giuliani and I’m on Cameo” says Giuliani in a video posted on his Cameo page on Tuesday.

He goes on to say: “If there is an issue you want to discuss or a story you’d like to hear or share with me or a greeting that I can bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it. It can be arranged. We can talk through the magic of Cameo.”

Giuliani’s latest online venture comes months after the former personal attorney for former President Donald Trump had his law licenses suspended in New York and Washington D.C. for pushing election fraud claims.

