WILLIAMSBURG: Jewish Man Robbed At Gunpoint; NYPD And Shomrim Investigating [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

A Jewish man was the victim of a gunpoint robbery in the heart of Williamsburg’s Hasidic Community, early Thursday morning.

Sources tell YWN that the victim was in front of his home on Rodney Street near Lee Avenue at around 2:00AM, when a vehicle stopped, and a man exited. The mans face was covered with a sweater, approached the victim, displayed a handgun and demanded his cellphone and wallet. The victim complied, and the suspect walked back to his vehicle and fled the area.

The victim immediately called 911 and Willimsburg Shomrim, and dozens of units canvassed the area. Unfortunately, Police and Shomrim were unable to locate the suspect or the vehicle used.

The vehicle used was a black Honda Pilot, and Shomrim have provided NYPD Detectives with security camera footage from the area.

If you have any information that can assist in this investigation, please call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and Williamsburg Shomrim’s 24 hour emergency hotline at 718-237-0202.

All calls are strictly confidential.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)