MUGSHOTS RELEASED: These Are The Murderous Thugs Who Murdered Denver Yeshiva Bochur Shmuel Silverberg Z”L

Eighteen-year-old Samuel Fussell continues to remain at large for the shocking murder of Denver Yeshiva Bochur Shmuel Silverberg Z”L.

As YWN previously reported, four alleged co-conspirators are already custody.

The individuals in custody are Isaiah Freeman, eighteen; Seth LaRhode, 21; Aden Sides, eighteen; and Noah Loepp-Hall, nineteen. They’re being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree auto theft, felony menacing, first-degree burglary and burglary

YWN notes that in the attached TV report by Fox 31 reports what YWN has been reporting since the murder, that Shmuli Z”L was chased down INSIDE the Yeshiva where he was shot. Police still say he was shot outside the Yeshiva.

Here are booking photos of the four suspects in custody.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and reference case number 2021-472686. You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of Samuel Fussel, you can receive a cash reward up to $27,000.

Here, you can see them rummaging through the store, reportedly stealing a computer, a tablet, and keys to a car parked outside. One takes his time picking out a candy bar and a bag of chips before leaving. This, just minutes after police say they murdered a young man in Denver. pic.twitter.com/CdSWrWAxUm — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) August 21, 2021

