What We Know About Sam Fussell, Other Suspects in Shmuel Silverberg Murder

The reward in the search for the fifth suspect still on the run in the crime spree earlier this week in which one person was hurt and Shmuel Silverberg Z”L was killed, has grown to $27,000. Samuel Fussell remains at large in the deadly shooting.

Four suspects were arrested Wednesday night in connection with the crime spree:

The individuals in custody are Isaiah Freeman, eighteen; Seth LaRhode, 21; Aden Sides, eighteen; and Noah Loepp-Hall, nineteen. They’re being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree auto theft, felony menacing, first-degree burglary and burglary — and these charges don’t represent their first brush with the legal system. The Denver Police Department has confirmed reports that the five suspects met each other while being held at the Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility.

While all the details about the suspects’ previous offenses have not been made public given their juvenile status at the time those crimes were committed, LaRhode was initially tried as an adult for shooting a friend in the head with a .357 Magnum back in 2017.

Initially, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office charged LaRhode as an adult in the shooting, but the adult case was dismissed and he was sentenced to serve five years in the Division of Youth Services system.