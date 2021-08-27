WATCH: Trump Says Kabul Terror Wouldn’t Have Happened If He Were President

In a video statement, Trump described the Kabul attacks as “savage and barbaric” and “an act of evil”. Trump described the US servicemen killed in the attacks as “American heroes”, whose memory would be honored forever.

“These noble American warriors laid down their lives in the line of duty,” he said. “They sacrificed themselves for the country that they love, racing against time to rescue their fellow citizens from harm’s way. They died as American heroes and our nation will honor their memory forever.”

“Today, all Americans grieve alongside you.” He then addressed veterans of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, telling them: “We know what you did, we know how brave you were, and we thank you, we salute you, and we honor you for all time.”

Trump declared, “This tragedy should never have taken place. It should never have happened and it would not have happened if I were your president.” Trump referred to the “sorrow” felt by US military veterans and others over the course of events in Afghanistan in recent weeks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)