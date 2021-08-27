WATCH: Trump Says Kabul Terror Wouldn’t Have Happened If He Were President

In a video statement, Trump described the Kabul attacks as “savage and barbaric” and “an act of evil”. Trump described the US servicemen killed in the attacks as “American heroes”, whose memory would be honored forever.
“These noble American warriors laid down their lives in the line of duty,” he said. “They sacrificed themselves for the country that they love, racing against time to rescue their fellow citizens from harm’s way. They died as American heroes and our nation will honor their memory forever.”
“Today, all Americans grieve alongside you.” He then addressed veterans of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, telling them: “We know what you did, we know how brave you were, and we thank you, we salute you, and we honor you for all time.”
Trump declared, “This tragedy should never have taken place. It should never have happened and it would not have happened if I were your president.” Trump referred to the “sorrow” felt by US military veterans and others over the course of events in Afghanistan in recent weeks.
“it would not have happened if I were your president”
I thought he was the president?!
This pathethic liar negotiated away America’s leverage to the Taliban and undermined the already fragile Afghani government by excluding them entirely from the negotiations. Biden screwed up what was already a no win situation by setting a withdrawal date in stone. Both were incompetent and irresponsible and have blood on their hands.
Whose idea was it to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan? Who focused his political career on reject the “Freedom Agenda” in favor of “Make America First”?
One might hope that the Conservative (including neo-con) stage a comeback, and Trump will encourage his popular base to stick with the Republicans.
This pathetic loser is the architect of this disaster so he should keep his filthy mouth shut. At least he admitted that he lost the election.
So says the egotistical maniac who forced Afghan forces to free 5000 Taliban fighters, invited the Taliban to Camp David, and had his Secretary of State pose proudly with Taliban leaders. Trump is the man who recklessly continued removing US troops even when the Taliban did not meet agreed-upon benchmarks. Just a few weeks ago Trump was boasting about how he boxed in Biden and forced him to withdraw troops by recklessly lowering the number of US troops to unsustainably low numbers. Americans know that while Biden deserves blame Trump is also at fault. Sadly Trump’s dwindling base refuses to see him for the lying fraud that he is.
Like him or not, but the chances are that wouldn’t of happened
Absolutely 💯!! אמת ויציב
to 147
absolutly SHEKER , Need some pills to have his mouth shut – go for vacation-
Whoever is putting any blame on trump for this, needs to get out of their bubble and join reality