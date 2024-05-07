FOR SHAME: Neturei Karta’s Terrorist-Loving Yisroel Dovid Weiss Burns American Flag [VIDEO]

Yisroel Dovid Weiss, a leader of Neturei Karta in the U.S. who runs around the world to kiss notorious terrorists and Holocaust deniers, isn’t content with supporting the world’s worst miscreants – he has to oppose the country that provides him shelter, too.

On Monday evening, Weiss participated in the burning of an American/Israeli during a street protest near the Met Museum in Manhattan. Video from the flag burning shows pro-Hamas demonstrators shouting in Arabic as Weiss helps set the flag alight.

Another video shows Weiss shredding an Israeli flag amongst the protesters, and a third shows him getting into a fight with a protester over a scarf, with the woman claiming that Weiss had stolen it from her.

However much you already detest Weiss and Neturei Karta, it isn’t enough.

YWN has been exposing these Kapos for the past twenty years. These Muslims who dress in Chasidic garb have openly supported terrorists for years and years. The past few months since the war began, they have been Michalel Shabbos bifarhesia every single Shabbos, joining in violent radical pro-Hamas protests around the world, dragging their young innocent children as pawns in their sickening chess game, and parading them around on national TV, as they hug and kiss terrorists.

In fact, just a few weeks before October 7th, the group met with the “Butcher of Tehran,” Ibrahim Raisi, at the United Nations. Before that, a delegation from the Palestinian Neturei Karta group met with former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad multiple times.

Neturei Karta Reshoyim flew to Iran when Ahmadinejad held a “Holocaust Denial Conference”, where one of the main Reshonim in this group stood up – Mr Achmed (Yisroel David) Weiss and literally hugged and kissed the Iranian Hitler. You can consider these animals nothing less than holocaust deniers.

At another meting of terrorists, Mr. Weiss told Ahmadinejad that he was “a light to the nations”, and that he was “exemplary” in his recognition of what Zionism really is and his warmth for Judaism.

They have met with Iran’s Foreign Minister, to thank the world’s largest sponsor of Terror for “friendship” with Jews worldwide.

They met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan just days after he called Israel a “terror and apartheid state”.

They have visited the U.S. Capital to show their unwavering support for anti-Semite Rep. Ilhan Omar and her “courageous stance” against Israel.

The list goes on and on.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)