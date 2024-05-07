Rafah Op Is “Limited,” Meant To Pressure Hamas, Hostage Talks Are Continuing

Many Israelis rejoiced on Tuesday morning on seeing the news that Israel had taken control of the Gazan side of the Rafah Crossing, with the hope that the IDF will vanquish Hamas.

However, various reports later on Tuesday said that the operation in Rafah is a “limited” one — and is not the full-scale operation that the Israeli government has promised — and is intended to pressure Hamas to agree to a hostage deal.

Hamas on Monday claimed to have agreed to the Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a ceasefire. However, Israeli media reports said that Hamas had not agreed to the proposal that Israel had approved but had essentially “negotiated” its own deal, “approving” an amended version of the deal. Meanwhile, in a major betrayal, the US was aware of the new ceasefire proposal but failed to inform Israel about it.

Nevertheless, the negotiations in Cairo are reportedly continuing despite [or because of] the launch of the operation in Rafah. An Israeli delegation is scheduled to depart to Cairo on Tuesday “to hear and ask questions.”

President Joe Biden spoke to Netanyahu on Monday evening and demanded that Israel re-open the Kerem Shalom Crossing to allow in more humanitarian aid – yes, the very crossing that came under fire from Hamas in Rafah on Sunday, killing four IDF soldiers and wounding ten. Hamas fired four more rockets at the crossing on Tuesday but Baruch Hashem, no one was injured.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)