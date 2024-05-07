Rafah Op Is “Limited,” Meant To Pressure Hamas, Hostage Talks Are Continuing

Many Israelis rejoiced on Tuesday morning on seeing the news that Israel had taken control of the Gazan side of the Rafah Crossing, with the hope that the IDF will vanquish Hamas.
However, various reports later on Tuesday said that the operation in Rafah is a “limited” one — and is not the full-scale operation that the Israeli government has promised — and is intended to pressure Hamas to agree to a hostage deal.
Hamas on Monday claimed to have agreed to the Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a ceasefire. However, Israeli media reports said that Hamas had not agreed to the proposal that Israel had approved but had essentially “negotiated” its own deal, “approving” an amended version of the deal. Meanwhile, in a major betrayal, the US was aware of the new ceasefire proposal but failed to inform Israel about it.
Nevertheless, the negotiations in Cairo are reportedly continuing despite [or because of] the launch of the operation in Rafah. An Israeli delegation is scheduled to depart to Cairo on Tuesday “to hear and ask questions.”
President Joe Biden spoke to Netanyahu on Monday evening and demanded that Israel re-open the Kerem Shalom Crossing to allow in more humanitarian aid – yes, the very crossing that came under fire from Hamas in Rafah on Sunday, killing four IDF soldiers and wounding ten. Hamas fired four more rockets at the crossing on Tuesday but Baruch Hashem, no one was injured.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
One Response
BIBI is made into a fool
History will show how stupid he acted right from the get go.
He thought after Oct 7 incident his clever political tactics will bring him prestige money etc it brought a churban to Jews and Eretz Yisroel
Instead of him doing what’s good for the Jews and go in to Gaza at once and destroy the entire country and announce that we are conquering land (that’s the only language Arabs understand), instead he brought the left from Israel and the US to dictate to Israel on how to lose the war. From feeding the terrorists, and limit the scope of attack to the bunches of empty promises of money and weapons…
the enemy is still in power and holding hostages 7 months later and counting
This war should have been over in a few short months, they should have destroyed so much and inflicted so much pain that every animal in Gaza would have come begging we take the hostages back and rattle out all their fighters among them
What a pathetic joke BIBI and his ministers have become