AGAIN: IDF Downs Suicide Drone On The Way To Israel From “The East”

The IDF on Tuesday said that Air Force jets intercepted a drone heading to Israel from the east overnight Monday.

The IDF previously intercepted a drone heading to Israel from the east overnight Sunday.

“During the night, Air Force fighter jets successfully intercepted a drone heading to Israeli territory from the east,” the IDF stated. “The drone was monitored by IDF forces, it did not cross into Israel, and no warnings were activated in accordance with policy. There were no casualties or damage.”

Once again, the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack.

