IS A SHTREIMEL NEXT? DeBlasio Has Turban Tied On Head To Show Solidarity With Sikh Community [SEE THE PHOTOS]

Mayor Bill de Blasio had a turban tied for solidarity on Sunday.

“It is an honor because we are here today sending a message that the city – this country and this world – needs this message that we are all together. A message of respect. A message of inclusion. The Sikh community has contributed profoundly to New York City.

I want to make it very clear New York City is a better place because of this community. We need this community; we cherish this community. And yet, in a world where there’s so much misunderstanding. And too many biases and prejudices, we have to fight every day, every one of us to remind people of these great contributions to remind people, the value of this community and why all of us need to stand shoulder to shoulder,” de Blasio said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)