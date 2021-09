With tremendous Siyata Dishmaya and with Klal Yisroel’s unwavering support, thousands of farmers and over 51% of agricultural land in Eretz Yisroel will be keeping Shmitah this year.

It’s almost Shkiyah in Eretz Yisroel, and as you read this, brave farmers have already begun the impossible.

They started a year of incredible sacrifice. They took on the commitment to carry our burden. They are keeping the sacred mitzvah of Shmitah on our behalf.