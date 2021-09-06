The Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated. It’s Not Too Late!

Covid-19 has swept through our world AND CONTINUES TO IMPACT US. The media has us searching for clarity.

But we have a way out. The vaccine has proven to be safe for our loved ones. This includes the elderly, people with underlying health conditions, and pregnant and nursing women.

LEARN THE TRUTH!

Let’s move COVID-19 out of our lives. We are not out of the woods yet. Delta is here and getting worse.

We must continue to listen to our doctors’ advice and read the facts. Getting the vaccine will help us all return to our normal lives.

Get The Facts, Get Educated, Get VACCINATED!