Over 90 Percent Of The Very Serious COVID Cases In Israel Are People Who Are Unvaccinated

According to a recent report given by the head of Israel’s public Health Services, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the vast majority of all serious cases of Covid-19 in Israel are among people who are unvaccinated against the disease.

Alroy-Preis spoke about the issue during a televised interview with Channel 12 news where she said, “It is important to emphasize that the majority of severely ill patients currently in hospitals are unvaccinated.” Alroy-Preis added that the vast majority of people who are on a ventilator are those who are not vaccinated. “Out of 175 ventilated patients, two-thirds are not vaccinated at all,” Alroy-Preis said.

At the time of the interview, there were 27 patients connected to ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machines and 90 percent are not vaccinated. The majority of these patients are under the age of 60 according to a report in the Jerusalem Post.

According to the Health Ministry statistics, there are roughly 850,000 adult Israelis who have chosen not to receive the vaccines. “It is a matter of saving lives and not a matter of how many of you catch the virus.” Alroy-Preis then directed her comments to those who are unvaccinated and said “You are endangering yourselves.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)