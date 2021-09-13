TRUMP 2024: “I Don’t Think We’re Going To Have A Choice”

Former President Donald Trump teased a 2024 run at the White House, alluding that the decision to run might not be up to him.
“I don’t think we’re going to have a choice,” Trump said. “It is disgraceful.”
Trump lambasted President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, labeling it the “greatest embarrassment in the history of our country.”
“When you look at Afghanistan, and what happened, and the death for no reason, just for no reason … [military] parents — they want to speak with me — they don’t want to speak with Biden,” he said.
Arguing that the administration is “divisive,” the former president said the Biden White House is hypocritical in calling itself open to all.
“They keep telling everyone how they want to get together, to be inclusive — they’re not inclusive,” Trump said. “They are very, very dividing and divisive.”
Trump has made no pronouncement as to a 2024 bid.
(Source: Yahoo News)
Thanks for the continued comic relief. Listening to this ousverf running from Fox News to OAN on the Sunday morning news shows and then rant on Hannity in the evenings shows how desperate he is to remain “relevant”. On motzi shabbos he and the little Trumpkopf sat by ringside in Miami to provide “commentary” on a “fight” between two geriatric boxers only to have the referee cut them off 38 seconds into the first round. It wasn’t clear whether they called a TKO to protect Hollyfield from brain damage or shut up the commentators and protect the rest of us from the same cerebral threat.
Trump has made no pronouncement as to a 2024 bid. But is going to receive our absolute unequivocal full & total support.
The Democrat’s best hope is for Trump to dominate the Republican party through 2024. That way Biden/Harris won’t have a hostile Congress after next year’s elections, and the Democrats can extend their control of the White House for at least four more years.
Trump should have won in 2020. The Republicans did well in all races other than the presidency. But for Trump attacking his own side, the Republicans would have won both races in Georgia and would still control the Senate. Anything bad from a Republican perspective that happens the next two years is clearly Trump’s fault. His expertise is at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
Alternatives, all of whom are people who Trump has worked with include, Pence, Cotton, Haley, Scott, Pompeo, not to mention the 2016 loses such as Jindall, Rubio, and Cruz. If Trump retires as a senior statesman, the Republicans may win a historic victory in 2024.
As one of the few remaining Frum Yidden registered Republicans in NYC, if Ron DeSantis (or Mike Pence) runs, they’ve got my vote in the primary. I will NOT vote for former President Trump in a primary. Never have. I voted for Mike Huckabee in 2016 as well as in 2008. I voted for Rick Santorum in 2012. President Trump was a great President for 4 years but he lost last year and now it’s time to move on. We can’t allow him to become the Hillary Clinton of the Republican party. DeSantis is a true conservative (keep in mind Trump was a Manhattan liberal, Clinton supporter before he decided to run) WITHOUT all the baggage. DeSantis is also a close friend of the Jewish community and Israel with a proven track record.
oh yes, we will.
and you’re not even on the horizon
every1 has had enough of ur lies, your demagoguery, your con-artistry, your lechery
why weren’t u at ground zero with the other presidents on 9/11? afraid someone might boo u?
must kill ur ego that ur no longer president. eat ur heart out.
and by the way, did mexico ever pay for ur wall? hahahaha
The greatest embarrassment in the history of the nation is this seditious, lying adulterer.