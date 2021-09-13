TRUMP 2024: “I Don’t Think We’re Going To Have A Choice”

Former President Donald Trump teased a 2024 run at the White House, alluding that the decision to run might not be up to him.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a choice,” Trump said. “It is disgraceful.”

Trump lambasted President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, labeling it the “greatest embarrassment in the history of our country.”

“When you look at Afghanistan, and what happened, and the death for no reason, just for no reason … [military] parents — they want to speak with me — they don’t want to speak with Biden,” he said.

Arguing that the administration is “divisive,” the former president said the Biden White House is hypocritical in calling itself open to all.

“They keep telling everyone how they want to get together, to be inclusive — they’re not inclusive,” Trump said. “They are very, very dividing and divisive.”

Trump has made no pronouncement as to a 2024 bid.

