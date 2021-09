Bichasdei Hashem, no one was injured in a shocking accident in Lakewood on Tuesday morning.

It happened on Forest Avenue when a school bus carrying around 17 girls to school lost control. The bus ended driving on top of of a parked vehicle.

Lakewood Hatzolah rushed to the scene, but thankfully, no one was injured.

Police were investigating the crash.

