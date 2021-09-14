WATCH THIS: Senator Asks Blinken “Who Can “Press The Button” And Stop Biden From Speaking

Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee began Tuesday proceedings for a hearing on Afghanistan by fervently asking who has the power to cut off President Biden’s microphone and therefore censor him while he’s speaking.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was fielding Risch’s questions, denied the accusation multiple times.

“We’ve all seen this,” Risch said. “We saw it as recently as yesterday. Somebody in the White House has the authority to press the button and … cut off the president’s speaking ability and sound. Who is that person?”

Blinken repeatedly insisted that “there is no such person” monitoring Biden’s microphone and that the president speaks “very clearly and very deliberately for himself.”

“Senator, I really don’t know what you’re referring to,” Blinken added. “All I can tell you is having worked for the president for now 20 years … the president very much speaks for himself.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)