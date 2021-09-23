WATCH: Man Shows Up At 770 Claiming To Be Messiah

A man arrived at Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights on the first day of Chol Hamoed Sukkos, and claimed to be the messiah.

The man, of African American descent, climbed on top of a concrete barricade, and made his announcement.

When people threatened to call the police, the man responded “I’m not disturbing the peace. I’m just announcing that I’m the Messiah….”

See the video below: