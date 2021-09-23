WATCH: Man Shows Up At 770 Claiming To Be Messiah

A man arrived at Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights on the first day of Chol Hamoed Sukkos, and claimed to be the messiah.
The man, of African American descent, climbed on top of a concrete barricade, and made his announcement.
When people threatened to call the police, the man responded “I’m not disturbing the peace. I’m just announcing that I’m the Messiah….”
See the video below:
Finally messiah arrived!
How did they know he wasn’t telling the truth?
Get in line, pal.
Wow, Kiddush Lubavitch. And here I thought it was the Rebbe all this time.
The Messiah would be wearing a head covering and tzitzis, and wouldn’t need a cell phone.
Jersey jew because hes holding a smartphone
Please post updates. This is so exciting!
He is not the Messiah yet.
But we can try to work on it, by dancing around him while singing Yechi Hamelech, and putting his pictures on our Yamulkas and our yellow flags. Who knows? We just have to believe.
@ rightwriter
Hahahahaha!!!!
maybe he is right
Not the first guy to make such claims at 770.
We know that the Alter Rebbe said that Moshiach will not be a Chosid, rather a Veltliche, but he meant like a Misnaged, not an Eino Yehudi.
yechi hamelech