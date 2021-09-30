Tehillim: HaMekubal HaRav Yitzchak Meir Morgenstern Is Ill With COVID Complications

The Mekubal HaRav Yitzchak Meir Morgenstern, the Rav of the Toras Chacham Kahal in Yerushalayim, is in need of Rachamei Shamayim.

The Rav is ill with a lung infection he developed after contracting COVID and is being treated at home by his doctors.

He was unable to leave his home in Ganei Geulah for the tefillos on Hoshana Raba and Simchas Torah, to the disappointment of the many who hoped to daven in his presence.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah of Rebbe Yitzchak Meir ben Yocheved Sima l’refeuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)