WATCH: Pence Says He ‘Parted Amicably’ With Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence said late Monday that he “parted amicably” with former President Trump at the end of their terms in January.

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence was asked about his relationship with the former president amid their disagreements about certifying the 2020 election on Jan. 6.

“Look, you can’t spend almost five years in a political foxhole with somebody without developing a strong relationship,” Pence said.

“The president and I sat down a few days later and talked through all of it,” he added. “I can tell you that we parted amicably at the end of the administration, and we have talked a number of times since we both left office.”

