Tragedy In Bnei Brak: COVID Patient Found Lifeless At Home

A 60-year-old confirmed coronavirus patient was found lifeless and in a state of decay in his Bnei Brak apartment on Sunday. His death had apparently occurred a number of days before he was found.

ZAKA Tel Aviv volunteers were called to the scene to attend to kavod hameis.

There are currently 674 coronavirus patients hospitalized throughout Israel, of whom 463 are in serious condition and 186 are ventilated. The death toll stands at 7,905.

The infection rate has been decreasing in recent days and medical officials are hopeful that the current COVID wave is in decline.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)