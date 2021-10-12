Flatbush: Levaya of Reb Chaim Yaakov Fortgang Z”L, Pillar of Khal Sasreigin And Baal Chesed

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Chaim Yaakov Fortgang Z”L, a well-respected philanthropist and Baal Chesed in Flatbush.

The Niftar was one of the puillars of the Sasreigin Shul for decades. he delivered a Shiur for many years for balabatim at the Shul.

In addition to being a Baal Chesed and Baal Tzedaka, the Niftar was a well-known bankruptcy attorney.

The Levaya will take place Tuesday today (Tuesday) at New Montefiore Cemetery at 11:00AM, 1180 Wellwood Avenue, West Babylon.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

Click on the link to connect to audio and video using Zoom*:

Meeting URL: https://leadingedgeadmin.zoom.us/j/97696976889?pwd=Q29PVzZWZHZCdTQxL2tVSVpJVHJ2UT09

Meeting ID: 976 9697 6889

Passcode: 123456

One click dialing if connecting from a smartphone:

US: +13017158592,,97696976889#

US: +13126266799,,97696976889#

Passcode: 123456

Dial manually by telephone:

(Use any one of the dial-in numbers below)

+1 301 715 8592

+1 312 626 6799

+1 929 205 6099

+1 253 215 8782

+1 346 248 7799

+1 669 900 6833

Meeting ID: 976 9697 6889

Passcode: 123456

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)