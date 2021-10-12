Flatbush: Levaya of Reb Chaim Yaakov Fortgang Z”L, Pillar of Khal Sasreigin And Baal Chesed

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Chaim Yaakov Fortgang Z”L, a well-respected philanthropist and Baal Chesed in Flatbush.
The Niftar was one of the puillars of the Sasreigin Shul for decades. he delivered a Shiur for many years for balabatim at the Shul.
In addition to being a Baal Chesed and Baal Tzedaka, the Niftar was a well-known bankruptcy attorney.
The Levaya will take place Tuesday today (Tuesday) at New Montefiore Cemetery at 11:00AM, 1180 Wellwood Avenue, West Babylon.
Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…
Click on the link to connect to audio and video using Zoom*:
Meeting URL: https://leadingedgeadmin.zoom.us/j/97696976889?pwd=Q29PVzZWZHZCdTQxL2tVSVpJVHJ2UT09
Meeting ID: 976 9697 6889
Passcode: 123456
One click dialing if connecting from a smartphone:
US: +13017158592,,97696976889#
US: +13126266799,,97696976889#
Passcode: 123456
Dial manually by telephone:
(Use any one of the dial-in numbers below)
+1 301 715 8592
+1 312 626 6799
+1 929 205 6099
+1 253 215 8782
+1 346 248 7799
+1 669 900 6833
Meeting ID: 976 9697 6889
Passcode: 123456
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
what a legend , so zees so unique… may chaim sit with LOBO in gan eden