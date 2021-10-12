Global Business Leaders To Gather Face to Face At The 10th J-Biz Expo

For nearly a decade, J-Biz has distinguished itself as the Jewish business world’s premier general B2B event, anywhere. Business leaders and entrepreneurs in all industries, from around the globe – US, Canada, Israel, Europe and beyond – unite to network, advise, innovate, invest, and partner.

This is the single date on the calendar where the highest echelons of the business world, plus your potential clients, vendors, partners and coaches, are all merely one handshake away. Year after year, countless businesses and deals have been launched, perfected and boosted for the long term as a result of this event.

Entrepreneurs in all industries gather at this prestigious event hosted by the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, which has offices on Wall Street and in Lakewood, NJ.

The 10th Annual JBiz which will be taking place Nov 3rd at BlueClaws Stadium in New Jersey features exhibits from dynamic companies in all industries servicing the Biz world. Businesses can cost-effectively reach their target audience, while visitors can meet company executives and experience firsthand the numerous products and services that are available to enhance their Businesses.

Exhibitors and attendees from throughout the region – including members of the Orthodox community – come to network and collaborate, working together to reach their highest entrepreneurial aspirations. Beyond a hefty representation of NJ- NY area businesses, VIP representing governments and businesses from nations around the world attended the event, working to build bridges of mutual economic success. The J-Biz secret sauce has always been its ability to maximize the power of face-to-face networking. The more potent the network is, the more potent the networking is.

Of course, in addition to the star-studded business conference, the 2021 J-Biz expo floor will feature a buzz of “person-to-person” B2B networking by a diverse group of quality business service exhibitors in all industries.The opportunity to network and expand your client list is practically endless.

J-Biz is comprised of two main components: A) A B2B networking floor, featuring businesses of all sizes, in all industries; and B) A high-level business conference, featuring informative workshops from some of the leading minds in today’s business world.

Israel’s new Economic Minister of North America Anat Katz will be coming to Lakewood for the first time, helping build bridges between business communities. Anat Katz will be part of the NJ-Israel panel that also includes Andrew H. Gross, executive director of the NJ-Israel Commission; and Andrea Yonah, BIRD Foundation, director of U.S. East Coast and Midwest business development, who is offering $1 million grants for businesses. Members of the panel will be hosting private meetings in their suite by appointment only with those seeking to expand their business relationships between Israel and U.S. markets.

Because security issues are of utmost importance for today’s businesses, Lakewood chief of police Gregory Meyer and Richie Taylor, NYPD deputy inspector and commanding officer of community affairs, will conduct a panel to discuss keeping businesses safe.

Women in the Workforce panel is featuring Strengthening the Small Business Community with a focus on empowering women.

Local mayors will lead the Ask the Mayors Business Advancement Panel to help businesses expand and grow by addressing their concerns and overcoming obstacles.

Jake Turx, Senior White House correspondent for Ami and a contributor to Newsmax will lead Communicating Effectively to Build Relationships.

WOR 710 iHeart Radio with Yitzchok Saftias will present Promote Your Business on Air! Live! with free advertisements; and Congressman Andy Kim, who sits on U.S, House Committee for small businesses, will speak and be accessible to meet with business owners.

Other panels and individual talks will be available from Corporate America Joseph Chehebar, CEO of Rainbow Shops with more than 1400 U.S. stores; Real Estate Development, Vito Cardinale, developer of The Adventure Crossing Projects, said to be the world’s largest sports and activity complex; Sales – Closing the Deal, Scott Bliss, president of Sandler Training; Effective Marketing, Tracy Bryce, marketing manager at APP and USA Today; Growing Your Business, Antony Gordon, USA Today and Wall Street Journal’s best-selling author; and How to Advertise Using the Latest Technology, Zev Brenner, CEO Talkline Network.

“The diversity of the relationships forged at the Jbiz expos are simply breathtaking, and the takeaways from the presenters at the conference are invaluable for each attendee,” says Duvi Honig, Founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber looks forward helping broaden our communities powerful networks on behalf of economic empowerment.”

Sponsors to-date include Gold sponsorships by APP- USA Today and Rainbow Shops that promotes job creation with 10,000 employees; Lakewood Township, Ocean County, Silver sponsors are Lakewood Industrial Commission, who will be promoting Empowering Workshops; and Comcast Business, who will be introducing its new internet service for Industrial park businesses.

The Pubic policy 2021 JBIZ Expo committee include Congressman Andy Kim; Congressman Chris Smith; Senator Robert W. Singer, Deputy Minority Leader; County Commissioner Director Joseph H. Vicari, Chairman of Senior Services and County Operations; Duvi Honig, founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce; and Mayor Raymond G. Coles, Lakewood Township,

To preregister, exhibit, or become corporate sponsors visit www.jbizexpo.com

or contact [email protected] call 212-659-5270 Ext. 104