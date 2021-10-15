The COVID Death Toll Among Israel’s Chareidi Population Ranked By Major Cities

Journalist Yitzchak Tessler revealed on Friday, the full statistics of the morbidity rate of the Coronavirus among the Chareidi community broken down by the city of residence of the patient.

The statistics collected have been documented since the outbreak of the virus.

To get a better understanding of how deadly this last Delta wave of the virus was, in August of 2019, some 3,497 people died due to a variety of reasons. In the same month in 2020, when the economy was mostly open, 4,023 people died, among them 396 from COVID-19. August was when the economy mostly re-opened prior to the second wave of the virus.

In August 2021, the total number of deaths in Israel was 4,213 among them were 631 death resulting from COVID, nearly double the number of deaths from the previous year.

According to the Health Ministry, the neighborhoods in Jerusalem with the highest fatality rate in deaths resulting from COVID are Pisgat Ze’ev, Kiryat Yovel, the Old City, A-Tur, Bayit Vegan, Geulah, and Gilo. The total number of fatalities due to the virus in the capital city is 925.

In Bnei Brak, 254 people have died as a result of the virus and there were 61,195 confirmed cases among the Chareidi population of the city.

In Beit Shemesh, 54 people died of the virus while there have so far been 25,481 confirmed cases among the Chareidi population of the city.

Modi’in Illit had 21 people pass away from the virus with 29,313 people contracting the virus.

In Elad, 11 people died and 15,192 confirmed cases.

Beitar Illit had 9 people die, with 14,440 confirmed cases.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)