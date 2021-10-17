Boro Park: NYPD Hunting For Clues In Brazen $1.2 Million Jewelry Heist

The NYPD are searching for clues in a massive brazen daytime jewelry heist.

The robbery occurred in front of 1450 47th Street at around 1:00PM on Friday afternoon – as the streets were packed people doing their Erev Shabbos errands.

The NYPD says two men men swiped $1.2 million worth of jewels from a man sitting in his car. The thieves approached the man and threatened him before making off with a bag of the jewels.

They were seen fleeing in a Ford Taurus with temporary New Jersey license plates.

Surveillance video released by Boro Park Shomrim showed the entire incident unfold over the course of about 20 seconds. Boro Park Shomrim wrote on Twitter that the men were armed, though police could not immediately confirm that information.

The victim can be seen in the driver’s seat as the men walk up to the vehicle and begin reaching inside as puzzled onlookers pass by.

Eventually, the crooks pop the vehicle’s trunk, grab what appears to be the bag of jewels and run off.

These 2 perpetrators are #Wanted by @NYPD66Pct for a gun-point robbery on 47th Street and 15th Avenue – they took off with a large amount of jewelry from the victim. If you have any info, contact the 66 Pct Detective Squad at 718-851-5603. #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/qguebFmSfi — 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐫𝐢𝐦 (@BPShomrim) October 15, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)