NYPD Arrest Woman Wanted In Anti-Semitic Incident At Yeshiva Of Flatbush

The NYPD made an arrest on Sunday in the anti-Semitic incident at Yeshiva of Flatbush this past Thursday.

News of the arrest was announced by NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea who visited Yeshiva of Flatbush on Sunday morning.

Arrested is Sharee Jones, 39-year-old female, of 1389 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY.

She has been charged with:

* Reckless Endangerment – Hate Crime

* Arson 5

Highly credible sources tell YWN that the woman is currently being evaluated at a physcyatric facility.

As YWN reported on Thursday, a black female dressed in all black clothing arrived at Yeshiva of Flatbush on Avenue J and East 17th Street at around 8:30PM and began yelling anti-Semitic obscenities. She then poured gasoline on the sidewalk from a container that she was holding and set it on fire.

She fled before police arrived.

The incident triggered a massive NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim response. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force as well as the FDNY Fire Investigation Unit were on the scene and worked tirelessly until they arrested her today.

NYPD sources tell YWN that she is the same female who was seen on a viral video on Flatbush Avenue a few weeks ago carrying a gas canister and screaming anti-Semitic slurs.

NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Kemper, Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, NYPD 70 Precinct Inspector David Wall, 70 Precinct Captain Krystin Suares, Lieutenant Ira Jablon and Assistant Commissioner Pinny Ringel from the NYC Mayor’s Office all worked around the clock to ensure the investigating was moving as fast as possible.

Flatbush Shomrim greatly assisted the NYPD at the scene on Thursday night as they canvassed the area for the suspect as well as retrieving security camera footage for police.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)