Full Video Of Meron Disaster Revealed For 1st Time, Answers Question Of Barrier

A full video of the Meron disaster was published on Monday by B’Chadrei Chareidim, finally answering the question of whether a barrier was present at the end of Dov Gesher during those tragic moments.

The half-hour video shows the full disaster unfolding, starting with a stream of people smoothly proceeding through the passageway until after the worst had occurred and Hatzalah members and police officers are carrying out rescue efforts.

A bottleneck at the exit to the passageway began forming at 11:43 p.m. and within minutes, the pressure in the passageway became unbearable and people starting calling out for help. During these moments, some people can be seen managing to escape the passageway by climbing up the sides, essentially saving their lives.

The video also reveals the answer to the question of whether a barrier was present at the end of the passageway during those moments – stopping the flow of foot traffic and contributing to the disaster. The video shows beyond any doubt that there was no barrier there at the moments of the disaster and nothing was present that prevented the people from entering or leaving the passageway.

