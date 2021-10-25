WATCH THIS: Biden Coughs Into Hand, Then Shakes Hands, Hugs People While Maskless At Packed Event

President Biden coughed into his hand following a Monday speech in New Jersey and proceeded to use it to shake hands with members of the public, all while not wearing a mask.

Earlier this month, the president and first lady stoked controversy when they were caught walking without a mask through a ritzy Italian seafood restaurant in Washington, D.C., where all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.


