WATCH IT: Project Veritas Secret Video Has Aides Saying NJ Gov Murphy Planning Mask Mandates After Election

Conservative activist group Project Veritas, has now obtained hidden recordings of a campaign staffer saying that that NJ Governor Phil Murphy is going to impose vaccine mandates after the election.

Both the political aides filmed – Wendy Martinez, a consultant hired to work on Murphy’s campaign, and Matthew Urquijo, manager of a coordinated campaign called Forward 2021 funded by the New Jersey Democratic State Committee – said Murphy is waiting to act to avoid angering swing voters.

“He [Murphy] is going to do it [COVID vaccine mandate], but he couldn’t do it before the elections. Because of the independents and the undecided.”

Martinez noted that independent and undecided voters would not pull the lever for Murphy if he rolled out the mandate before the election.

