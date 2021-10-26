Levaya of HaRav Mordechai Moskowitz ZT”L, Long Time Beloved Rebbe At Lakewood Cheder

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Mordechai Shmuel Moskowitz ZT’L. He was 67.

Reb Mordechai suffered a massive heart attack a few weeks ago and sadly never recovered. He was Niftar early Tuesday morning.

The Niftar was a longtime Rebbe in Lakewood Cheder, where he was Mechanech thousands of children over the decades. He was also the founder of a well-known program in Lakewood called :Chevras Masmidim Chol Hamoed” or otherwise known as the “Greater Adventures Chol Hamoed Learning Program”, where he drew thousands of children and Bochrim to learn for an hour of learning each day of Chol Hamoed.

As YWN reported on the night of October 9th 2007, Rabbi Moskowitz was walking to Shul, when he was brutally beaten by a man with a baseball bat in an unprovoked attack on Princeton Avenue near 12th Street. He was seriously injured, and was hospitalized for some time. the Lakewood community which was much smaller at the time, was reeling in shock from the incident, and the entire community recited Tehillim for Rabbi Moskowitz. When he arrived back at Lakewood Cheder for the first time after the attack, the Yeshiva greeted him with singing and dancing.

Sadly, those same Talmidim are all shedding tears today upon the loss of their beloved Rebbe.

The Levaya will be held at 1:30PM at the Lakewood Cheder on Vasser Avenue. The Kevura will be in Lakewood.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

