New! Earn your Touro Bachelor’s Degree in Israel

Touro’s new Jerusalem Track can help you earn your bachelor’s degree while you are studying in Israel. By combining in-person classes at Touro College Israel and online courses through Touro’s Lander Colleges in New York, the Jerusalem On-Track option enables you to maximize your time in Israel and begin your professional journey! You’ll experience the robust academics, small classes, and personalized attention you expect along with the flexibility to complete your coursework on your own schedule. At Touro, we’re committed to your success!

Jerusalem On-Track includes:

Bachelors’ degree in most majors including psychology, biology, business management, and computer science

Classes in person in Israel and via Zoom in New York

More flexibility! Pursue your full degree in Jerusalem or return to the US to complete your degree. Your Touro degree will be awarded whether you study in New York or remotely from Israel

Academic advisors to help with classes and career planning—in person and via Zoom

Pre-professional training opportunities

In-person labs for science courses

Financial aid and merit-based scholarships for eligible students

Honors programs or Integrated Health Tracks

Library facility and research librarian—in person or online

All courses offered in English

Dedicated student services team to assist with registration and financial aid

Access to career services, including internships and job placements

Ready to get started? Fill out the form and our admissions office will be in touch with more information.