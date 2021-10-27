Government in Agreement – Yeshiva Budgets To Be Cut by NIS 54 Million

The coalition on Tuesday agreed upon various issues in the budget including cutting funding for Chareidi Yeshivos by NIS 54 million ahead of next week’s vote to pass the state budget.

The budget for the yeshivos stems from a number of sources, with the main base from the government’s educational budget, and the remainder from coalition agreements or from extraordinary budget expenditures approved by the government at various points over time.

The base budget for yeshivos had been cut since 2019 and since a government has yet to pass a budget since then, it has remained unchanged.

The head of the Knesset’s House Committee MK Uri Orbach (Yamina) stated on Tuesday that he finalized the amount to be granted to yeshivos as part of the 2021-2022 budget plan.

According to the agreement, the total amount granted to yeshivos will be NIS 1.17 billion. In 2019, that number stood at 1.224 billion NIS. Thus, some 54 million NIS has been cut from the base amount.

Yamina and Dati Leumi yeshivos are declaring a victory in this, as this is only seen as a five percent cut. Sources within the party said that “Chareidi MKs told us last month that if we succeed at getting this amount for the yeshivos with only a minimal cutback, they would take their hats off to us.”

However, UTJ MK Moshe Gafni, former chairman of the Knesset’s Finance committee slammed Orbach, saying: “Don’t let anyone tell you any stories. Everyone is playing around with the budget for the yeshivos. At the end of the day, we have a NIS 54 million cutback and that’s without including the natural growth which has taken place over the past few years.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)