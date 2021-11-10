THANKS, BIDEN: Crushing Inflation Hit 30-Year High In October

You’re doing great, Joe!

Inflation in the US rose at a 6.2% annualized rate in October – above 5% for the fifth straight month – the most since November 1990, as consumer demand and a crippled supply chain hit Americans squarely in the wallet.

The Labor Department said the Consumer Price Index, which measures how much consumers are paying for goods and services, rose 4.6% from a year earlier, more than September’s 4% increase and the largest increase since 1991.

The Labor Department added that the price increases were broad across categories and sectors, but primarily hit the new and used autos industry, energy, furniture, rent and medical care the hardest.

On the bright side, average prices for flights and alcohol fell, so at least you can drink away your sorrow about your money losing its value on a nice island somewhere.

“I do think we’re moving into a new phase where inflation is broader and where things are going to get a little more intense,” economist Laura Rosner-Warburton said. “Part of that reflects that [supply-chain] bottlenecks are not resolved going into the holiday season, when a lot of purchases get made, and that the economy is doing really well, so you have strong demand.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)