‘Tefillah’- What Does the Word Mean?

We know davening is meant to be an opportunity to connect to Hashem, but for many of us, we tend to steam through it at full speed without remembering to concentrate or pay attention to what we are saying. And when we try to improve our kavanah, we may find it’s an uphill struggle. In this episode, Rabbi Krohn gives us not only inspiration to put more effort into davening b’kavanah, but a selection of practical tips too, which will enhance our Tefillos on Shabbos and thus help us to elevate the entire day into one of connection to Hashem.

