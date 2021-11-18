BANNED FROM TRIAL: Judge Bans MSNBC From Rittenhouse Courtroom After “Trailing Jury Bus”

Judge Bruce Schroeder has announced Thursday that staff from MSNBC will no longer be allowed inside the Kenosha County Courthouse following the incident in which a person was observed following a bus that the jury uses to get to and from the building.

“I have instructed that no one from MSNBC news will be permitted in this building for the duration of this trial. This is a very serious matter and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is, but absolutely it would go without much thinking that someone who is following the jury bus – that is an extremely serious matter and will be referred to the proper authorities for further action.”

The man spotted following the bus identified himself as James J. Morrison – and told investigators he was instructed to follow the vehicle, Schroeder added.

The judge said each day in the trial, the jury has been brought to the courthouse in a bus with covered windows.

“Last evening a person who identified himself as James J. Morrison and who claimed that he was a producer with NBC News… and under the supervision of someone… in New York for MSNBC. The police when they stopped him because he was following in the distance of about a block and went through a red light, pulled him over and inquired of him what was going on and he gave that information,” Schroeder said. “He stated he had been instructed by [a supervisor] in New York to follow the jury bus.”

The man was ticketed for violating a traffic control signal.

There was no breach of security regarding the jury, nor were there any photographs obtained. This investigation remains active and open, no further information. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) November 18, 2021

(Source: Fox News)