Nearly a Third of Israel’s Jewish Population Projected to be Charedi by 2050

Israel’s current population of 9.2 million is expected to grow by 70% to almost 16 million by the year 2050, and nearly a third of Israel’s Jewish population – 3.8 million – will be charedi by then, according to a new projection by Israel’s National Economic Council.

According to the projection, Israel’s population will remain 80% Jewish and 20% Arab, but the Jewish population will begin skewing much more heavily to being charedi, who have the highest birth rates in the country – 6.7 children per woman, on average.

Currently, charedim represent approximately 12.6% of the population, whereas by 2050 it is expected to rise to about 24%. Across all sectors of the population, both Jewish and Arab, charedim are projected to constitute nearly a third of the population.

Additionally, the project assumes that most charedim will remain concentrated in Yerushalayim and surrounding areas, as well as Beit Shemesh. However, the charedi population in the country’s south is expected to grow significantly, as charedim move to new city being planned in the Negev.

