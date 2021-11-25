DE BLASIO’S NYC: Police Officer Being Beaten by Suspect Gets No Help From Onlookers [SHOCKING VIDEO]

Disturbing video has emerged of a police officer being body-slammed by a suspect during a struggle and passerby completely ignoring the scene unfolding before their eyes.

“We have a police officer in distress, and nobody helps him. Is this the city we want? Has this become normal? It has to stop,” said Patrick Lynch, President of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York.

“We need your help,” Lynch continued. “We need your help on the street and we need your help to force our reckless elected officials to do their job.”

