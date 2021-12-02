WATCH THIS: Stalled Car Triggers Frightening Chain-Reaction Crash on California Highway

Two people were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a series of pre-dawn crashes triggered by a stalled car on a freeway in the South Los Angeles area.

Several vehicles slammed head-on into the car stalled in southbound lanes on the 110 Freeway near Florence Avenue.

At least four different crashes near Florence Avenue were caught on camera Tuesday morning, plus several near-misses – all taking place within a few minutes.

Details about the injured victims’ conditions were not immediately available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)