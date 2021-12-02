Jerusalem Man Never Came Home From Work Meeting

“I’m a mother of 6 kids, and a nurse in the ER at Shaarei Tzedek. I was working the night shift one night when we got the call that there was a young man coming in after a horrible car accident. We did our prep but when he came through the door on the stretcher I completely lost my ability to think. It was my husband.





We lost Tzvi that night. We all miss him so much. Even though I work every long shift I can get, I’d be lying if I said we aren’t struggling to get by financially. I have a child with major medical needs and I’m not able to afford getting her the help she needs. I never thought in a million years that I’d be on my own like this, and the fear of what will be is with me all the time…”- Fraida, 29*





This is the chilling story of one widow currently fighting to give her kids what they need after a tragic loss. This week, Rav Reuven Elbaz filmed a personal video request on behalf of 15 widows who are living in poverty. The Rav extends his blessings to all those who join in to help them cover their basic bills.





Readers can see the Rav’s video and donate here.

*Details have been changed to protect the widows’ anonymity. Each of the 15 families has their own unique story of loss.