VEHICLE PURSUIT IN BROOKLYN: Man Steals Yellow School Bus, Crashes Into Numerous Vehicles On Atlantic Avenue

A wild, high-speed vehicle pursuit took place in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

Sources tell YWN that the pursuit started when a man stole a yellow school bus near Eastern Parkway just before 3:00PM. Dozens of NYPD vehicles gave pursuit, as the man smashed the bus into numerous vehicle along the way. NYPD vehicles in his way were not left unscathed, as he rammed right into them.

Eventually, the vehicle was blocked in at Jamaica Ave & Sheffield Ave, where the suspect exited and started running.

He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

It was unknown how many injuries there were from the vehicles that were struck by the school bus.

LISTEN TO RECORDING OF THE NYPD RADIO HERE:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)