Thousands of people gathered at the levaya of Dr. Moshe Feldman Z”L in Crown Heights today, paying their last respects to the beloved doctor who served as physician to the Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT”L, his Rebbitzen A”H, and thousands of Lubavitcher chasidim over the course of decades.

Dr. Feldman z”l is survived by his children, Dovid and Chanan of Crown Heights, Sarah Shemtov of Riverdale, and Rivka Nussbaum of Monsey.

Yehi zichro Baruch.

