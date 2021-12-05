Fire At Yeshiva Torah Vodaath In Flatbush [VIDEOS]

A fire broke out at Yeshiva Torah Vodaath in Flatbush on Sunday afternoon. The Yeshiva is located at 452 East 9th Street between Ditmas Avenue and Cortelyou Road
The FDNY says they transmitted a One Alarm assignment for a fire on the 1st floor of a 6 story Yeshiva and dormitory at 2:30PM.
There were no reports of injuries, and the fire was brought under control a short while later.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Someone setting up 8th חנוכה candle without proper diligence
@147 Unlikely. That’s a kindergarten or nursery classroom
Someone setting up 8th חנוכה candle without proper diligence
Someone shooting his mouth off with giving any effort to know what he is talking about. It was an electrical fire started in a storage area. Nobody lights menorahs there
*sigh*
nobody lights there…
147. Was posted before 4pm. Don’t think it was chanukah candles!
@147
It’s still daylight