Fire At Yeshiva Torah Vodaath In Flatbush [VIDEOS]

A fire broke out at Yeshiva Torah Vodaath in Flatbush on Sunday afternoon. The Yeshiva is located at 452 East 9th Street between Ditmas Avenue and Cortelyou Road

The FDNY says they transmitted a One Alarm assignment for a fire on the 1st floor of a 6 story Yeshiva and dormitory at 2:30PM.

There were no reports of injuries, and the fire was brought under control a short while later.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)