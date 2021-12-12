WOODMERE: Major Crash With Multiple Critical Victims

A serious crash in Woodmere has left numerous victims fighting for their lives on Motzei Shabbos.

Hatzolah was on the scene at Peninsula Blvd & Edward Ave at 11:00PM, requesting a large amount of resources to the scene, as they were dealing with a mass casualty incident (MCI).

Sources tell YWN that there were three victims in one vehicle, two of whom were in critical condition – at least one of them in traumatic arrest. An additional two victims in a second vehicle (pickup truck) were in serious but stable condition.

Highly credible sources tell YWN that an occupant (unknown if driver) of the pickup truck was taken into custody at around 12:30AM. Charges unknown.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION WILL BE PUBLISHED WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE

RECEIVE YWN BREAKING UPDATES IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)