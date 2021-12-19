TERRORISTS NABBED: 4 Palestinians Behind Deadly Homesh Attack Arrested

Israel Security forces early on Sunday, arrested two Palestinian men suspected of carrying out last weeks deadly attack that killed Yehudah Dimentman HY”D near Homesh.

Pursuant to operational and intelligence activity by the Israeli Security Agency, IDF and the special anti-terrorism unit of the Israel Police that was carried out overnight in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, four suspects were detained on their involvement in the attack.

The weapons used in the deadly attack were found along with other weapons in the same location.

The suspects have been transferred for further investigation by the ISA.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)