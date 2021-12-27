FAUCI INSANITY CONTINUES: Vaccine And Mask Mandates For Airline Passengers!

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on ABC’s “This Week” to discuss the latest developments regarding COVID-19.
ABC News’s “This Week,” co-anchor Jonathan Karl asked Fauci if he agreed with President Biden who said in a recent interview that his team said vaccine mandates for domestic air travel “isn’t necessary at this time.”
Fauci told Karl, “Well, it depends on what you want to use it for. I mean, vaccine requirements for people coming in from other countries is to prevent newly infected people from getting in to the country.”
“A vaccine requirement for a person getting on the plane is just another level of getting people to have a mechanism that would spur them to get vaccinated. Namely, you can’t get on a plane unless you’re vaccinated, which is just another one of the ways of getting requirements, whatever that might be,” he added.
Fauci emphasized that “anything that could get people more vaccinated would be welcome.”
FAUCI: But with regard to the spread of virus in the country, I mean, I think if you look at wearing a mask and the filtration on planes, things are reasonably safe.
We want to make sure people keep their masks on. I think the idea of taking masks off, in my mind, is really not something we should even be considering … but that’s what we meant by it depends on what the goal of getting people vaccinated before they get on a domestic flight.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Not insanity just all part of the plan..
Personally I am strongly a pro-vaxxer, but I must object to this.
If he said he thought that mandating a vaccine for flying was safer, I might have agreed, but when he says it’s just a way of forcing people to vaccinate rather than a safety measure, he’s out of line.
Silent-
Forcing people to vaccinate or forcing people to have a molecule of decency to care for fellow citizens in particular elderly and compromised
Here’s the bottom line :
You anti vax guys are all selfish beheimos
Silentmoishe, so in your opinion someone who doesn’t vaccinate just shouldn’t ever be able to fly anymore forever even though they aren’t constantly sick with COVID at every single moment of their life? Especially since the vaccines don’t stop transmission… interesting
All you Ron desantis wannabes —
Your not Ronny
You’re just a bunch of armchair wannabe physician szlubs who have suddenly become enamored with rabble rousing arabic fake WhatsApp rabbi personalities who have become your yoietz dujours replacing Rav Chaim ( oh yeah we all know he’s so manipulated by his grandson blah blah blah … keep being ignorant fools ) and Rav Edelstein …
Pathetic people in our midst
Insanity? Why play politics with our health and safety? Is it really such a hardship to get vaccinated and wear a mask? Really? Cleaning for Pesach is much harder.
Feel free not to post.
If it saves lives and it passes the supreme court, I’m All for it. And if someone were to call it insanity, I would say mutav ladam shyikrah shoteh kol yomov val ..
anything that could get people more vaccinated would be welcome On this one I have to agree with Fauci, and this is only correct thing he has ever come up with, since March 2020.
& I hope he makes same rules for all Shuls & houses of worship, and this couldn’t happen soon enough.
Agree with Silentmoshe. Fauci is saying it’s not any riskier to have unvaxxed people on board an aircraft. Just that’s it’s a way to force people to vax. WRONG WRONG WRONG.
And yes, I am vaxed.