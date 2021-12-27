FAUCI INSANITY CONTINUES: Vaccine And Mask Mandates For Airline Passengers!

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on ABC’s “This Week” to discuss the latest developments regarding COVID-19.

ABC News’s “This Week,” co-anchor Jonathan Karl asked Fauci if he agreed with President Biden who said in a recent interview that his team said vaccine mandates for domestic air travel “isn’t necessary at this time.”

Fauci told Karl, “Well, it depends on what you want to use it for. I mean, vaccine requirements for people coming in from other countries is to prevent newly infected people from getting in to the country.”

“A vaccine requirement for a person getting on the plane is just another level of getting people to have a mechanism that would spur them to get vaccinated. Namely, you can’t get on a plane unless you’re vaccinated, which is just another one of the ways of getting requirements, whatever that might be,” he added.

Fauci emphasized that “anything that could get people more vaccinated would be welcome.”

FAUCI: But with regard to the spread of virus in the country, I mean, I think if you look at wearing a mask and the filtration on planes, things are reasonably safe.

We want to make sure people keep their masks on. I think the idea of taking masks off, in my mind, is really not something we should even be considering … but that’s what we meant by it depends on what the goal of getting people vaccinated before they get on a domestic flight.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)