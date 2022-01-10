MAJOR KIDDUSH HASHEM: Masbia, Shomrim Team Up to Aid Victims of Deadly Bronx Blaze [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

After a tragic blaze claimed 19 lives in the Bronx on Sunday, Masbia and Shomrim Volunteers from around NYC teamed up to assist the victims and their families, providing food, toiletries, and other needs to those affected.

The group made a tremendous Kiddush Hashem as they were one of the first and largest presences of organizations, where they helped ease the plight of the families afflicted by the horrific tragedy.

Dozens of boxes of supplies were picked up by Sendy Rappaport of Masbia from Bingo Supermarket in Boro Park, with the massive shipments transported up to the Bronx by a convoy of marked Shomrim vehicles.

Hundreds of now homeless people lined up to receive items that they need for the night such as fresh towels, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo and other toiletries.

A short while later, hot food was served out by the team of Shomrim volunteers, including soup, chicken, rice, and other freshly cooked food to help ease the pain that their fellow New Yorkers are going through.

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams were personally at the scene to ensure all was being done for those effected. NYPD Community Affairs Commanding Officer Inspector Richie Taylor was on the scene and helped coordinate the food distribution and placements.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)