BRONX HORROR: At Least 19 Killed In Bronx Fire – Many Others Critical [UPDATED 3:10PM]

Nineteen people, including 9 children, have been killed in a 5-alarm Bronx apartment building fire that broke out on Sunday morning, in what the city’s fire commissioner called one of the worst blazes in recent memory.

Officials say the five-alarm fire started in a duplex apartment on the third floor of a 19-story high-rise building at 333 East 181st Street in the Tremont section of the Bronx just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, there are at least 54 people injured, of which at least 31 are considered life-threatening injuries. It was later updated that 19 of those had passed away.

Firefighters “found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” he said. “That is unprecedented in our city. We expect there to be numerous fatalities.”

Nigro compared the severity of the fire to the Happy Land social club fire, which killed 87 people in 1990 when man set fire to the building after getting into an argument with his former girlfriend and being thrown out of the club.

According to Nigro, Sunday’s fire originated in a duplex apartment spanning the second and third floors. Firefighters found the door to the apartment open, he said, which apparently allowed the fire to accelerate and spread smoke upward quickly.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious in origin but the cause is under investigation.

