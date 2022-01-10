What Are Your Sons Doing On Friday Nights In Yerushalayim?

It has been widely reported by YWN, in recent weeks, veritable riots have been taking place on Friday nights in Jerusalem. Rather than involving Shabbos hafganos or anti-Arab movements, shamefully, these events have been nothing more than young people venting excess energies on the neighborhood. These events have centered primarily at the junction of Bari Ilan and Shmuel HaNavi the streets, commonly known as Tzomet Maran.

For the past several weeks, events have spiraled out of control, nearly every Friday night. Matters have gotten so severe that police have been called in to restore order, even utilizing the infamous machtazit, or water cannon.

What has been less reported is the makeup of the youthful rioters. Many of the participants in these weekly rumbles are none other than American yeshiva boys, bored on the long Friday nights. Students from yeshivas in nearby areas such as Maalot Dafna, Shmuel HaNavi and Sanhedria saunter over to the popular corner looking to ‘burn their time’. When the occasional car drives by, these students join the ‘Shabbes!’ screams, occasionally hurling a rock, as well.

Frequently, brawls break out between these American students and disadvantaged Israeli youth. A rude comment often turns into a shoving, or even hitting, melee. Then, the police show up. The Israeli police are not known for de-escalating events; rather when they appear, even more onlookers and observers join the tussle, turning it into a full-fledged balegan.

On Friday night, Parshas Bo, matters went completely out of control, and after a long rowdy night, mass destruction was caused to the intersection.

The American students come from a wide array of nearby yeshivas. Some come to the location intentionally seeking to cause trouble. Others happen by on their way back from seudos in the surrounding areas. Not a few are somewhat intoxicated. The presence of American seminary girls does not enhance the situation, either.

Neighbors are outraged, but helpless to end these occurrences. The unseemly situation is incredibly damaging to these students ruchniyos and gashmiyos. Several American yeshiva boys have been arrested in recent weeks. Some askanim have actually been so fed up with the weekly shenanigans that they have refused to intervene to get the students freed from jail.

Parents with children studying in Yerushalayim yeshivos should ask themselves: Is this what I sent my son to learn in Eretz Yisrael for?

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)