Israel: 50,000 New Cases, Avigdor Lieberman Tests Positive As COVID Sweeps Knesset

Israel’s Health Ministry on Motzei Shabbos reported over 50,000 new coronavirus cases over the weekend.

The number of seriously ill COVID patients skyrocketed to 387, of whom 93 are ventilated. Five additional fatalities were recorded, raising the death toll to 8,303.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Likud MK Dovid Amsalem, and Yesh Atid Moshe Tur-Paz are the latest Knesset members to test positive for COVID. Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin tested positive on Friday morning.

Last week, at least 14 ministers and MKs were isolated at home after testing positive for COVID including Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UTJ MKs Yitzchak Pindrus and Yisrael Eichler.

