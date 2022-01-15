HOSTAGES SAFE: Texas Synagogue Captor Dead, Hostages All Safe

Hostages who had been held for hours inside a Texas synagogue were rescued Saturday night, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, nearly 12 hours after the standoff began.

“Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe,” Abbott tweeted.

Abbott’s tweet came not long after a loud bang and what sounded like gunfire was heard coming from the synagogue, where authorities said a man had held people captive as he demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan. Details of the rescue were not immediately released.

The man who held hostages inside a Texas synagogue is dead, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

(AP)