Tu B’Shvat at HaRav Chaim Kanievsky

On Sunday evening, erev Tu B’Shvat, HaRav Chaim Kanievsky was visited by Rav Binyamin Krishner, who brought the gadol hador a platter of fruits for Rav Chaim to eat.

HaRav Krishner used to bring the platter to the late Posek HaDor Hagaon HaRav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv each year on the eve of Tu B’Shevat. Since Rabbi Elyashiv’s passing, HaRav Krishner has brought the platter to Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky.

As he does each year on erev Tu B’Shvat, Rav Chaim eats some fruit in honor of Chag Ha’Ilanos, as is cited in the teachings of the Magen Avraham who says that it is customary to eat fruit on Tu B’Shevat.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)