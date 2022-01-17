WATCH: Thousands Of Gerrer Chassidim Attend Chasunah Of Grandson of Rebbe [VIDEOS]

Thousands of Gerrer Chassidim attended the Chasunah of a grandson of the Gerrer Rebbe on Monday evening.

The Chupa was held in front of the Gerrer Bais Medrash on Yirmiyahu Street in Yerushalayim, and was attended by well over 10,000 Chassidim.

The Mesader Kedushin was the Gerrer Rebbe. Other Kibudim were given to the Sephardic Chief Rabbi, Hagaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, Hagoan HaRav Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi, the Rachmastrivka Rebbe, the Makava Rov, Former Ashkenaz Chief Rabbi Lau, and Rav Landau, the Chief Rabbi of Bnei Brak.

